The No. 13 Saint Louis Billikens (17-17) are looking to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the No. 4 Tennessee Lady Volunteers (23-11) on Saturday. This 4-13 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 1:00 PM.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ABC

Tennessee vs. Saint Louis Scoring Comparison

The Billikens put up just 2.8 more points per game (69.6) than the Lady Volunteers allow (66.8).

Saint Louis has put together a 14-7 record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.

Tennessee is 17-1 when it gives up fewer than 69.6 points.

The 76.4 points per game the Lady Volunteers put up are 6.7 more points than the Billikens allow (69.7).

Tennessee has a 15-4 record when putting up more than 69.7 points.

When Saint Louis gives up fewer than 76.4 points, it is 12-9.

This season the Lady Volunteers are shooting 42.6% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Billikens give up.

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/3/2023 Kentucky W 80-71 Bon Secours Wellness Arena 3/4/2023 LSU W 69-67 Bon Secours Wellness Arena 3/5/2023 South Carolina L 74-58 Bon Secours Wellness Arena 3/18/2023 Saint Louis - Thompson-Boling Arena

Saint Louis Schedule