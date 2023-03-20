Two teams on runs will clash when the Pittsburgh Penguins (three straight defeats) host the Ottawa Senators (five straight setbacks) on Monday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

The Penguins-Senators matchup will air on ESPN+, SportsNet, SportsNet PT, and RDS, so tune in to take in the action.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet, SportsNet PT, and RDS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Penguins vs. Senators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/20/2023 Penguins Senators 4-1 PIT
1/18/2023 Senators Penguins 5-4 (F/OT) OTT

Penguins Stats & Trends

  • The Penguins rank 19th in goals against, conceding 225 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL play.
  • The Penguins' 222 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.
  • In their past 10 games, the Penguins have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Penguins have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 31 goals during that stretch.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Sidney Crosby 69 29 54 83 50 51 53%
Evgeni Malkin 69 24 48 72 92 69 50.6%
Jake Guentzel 65 30 32 62 41 34 50%
Rickard Rakell 69 24 25 49 35 26 50%
Jason Zucker 65 24 18 42 31 31 26.7%

Senators Stats & Trends

  • The Senators allow 3.3 goals per game (227 in total), 20th in the NHL.
  • With 216 goals (3.1 per game), the Senators have the league's 19th-ranked offense.
  • In the last 10 games, the Senators have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
  • Defensively, the Senators have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 35 goals during that span.

Senators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Tim Stützle 65 35 43 78 48 50 40.9%
Brady Tkachuk 69 30 41 71 42 26 48.1%
Claude Giroux 69 28 38 66 31 45 59%
Alex DeBrincat 69 21 35 56 32 39 61.5%
Drake Batherson 69 20 34 54 35 34 35.3%

