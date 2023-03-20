Penguins vs. Senators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Something has to give when the Pittsburgh Penguins (34-25-10, on a three-game losing streak) host the Ottawa Senators (33-31-5, losers of five straight). The matchup on Monday, March 20 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet, SportsNet PT, and RDS.
Penguins vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet, SportsNet PT, and RDS
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-165)
|Senators (+140)
|6.5
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Penguins Betting Insights
- The Penguins have compiled a 27-18 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, Pittsburgh has gone 18-9 (winning 66.7%).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Penguins' implied win probability is 62.3%.
- Pittsburgh and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 31 of 69 games this season.
Penguins vs. Senators Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Senators Total (Rank)
|222 (15th)
|Goals
|216 (19th)
|225 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|227 (20th)
|51 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|62 (2nd)
|44 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (15th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Penguins with DraftKings.
Penguins Advanced Stats
- Pittsburgh hit the over in four of its past 10 games.
- The Penguins and their opponents combined for an average of 6.5 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.
- During the last 10 games, the Penguins have scored 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Penguins are ranked 15th in the NHL with 222 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- The Penguins rank 19th in total goals against, allowing 3.3 goals per game (225 total) in league action.
- Their goal differential (-3) ranks them 19th in the NHL.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.