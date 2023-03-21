The Brooklyn Nets (39-32) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (45-28) on March 21, 2023 at Barclays Center.

Cavaliers vs. Nets Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

TV: NBA TV

Cavaliers Stats Insights

This season, the Cavaliers have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Nets' opponents have hit.

Cleveland has a 33-17 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 29th.

The Cavaliers score 112.2 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 112.8 the Nets give up.

Cleveland has a 33-11 record when scoring more than 112.8 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers are scoring 113.7 points per game this season at home, which is 3.1 more points than they're averaging on the road (110.6).

At home, Cleveland is allowing four fewer points per game (104.6) than away from home (108.6).

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Cavaliers have performed better when playing at home this season, averaging 11.9 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 11 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Cavaliers Injuries