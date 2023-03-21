The Cleveland Cavaliers (45-28) play the Brooklyn Nets (39-32) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday at Barclays Center. Donovan Mitchell of the Cavaliers and Mikal Bridges of the Nets are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Nets

Game Day: Tuesday, March 21

Tuesday, March 21 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Cavaliers' Last Game

The Cavaliers won their most recent game against the Wizards, 117-94, on Friday. Darius Garland was their top scorer with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Darius Garland 24 4 9 0 0 1 Donovan Mitchell 20 6 1 1 0 0 Evan Mobley 20 8 3 0 4 0

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mitchell leads the Cavaliers at 27.4 points per game, while also averaging 4.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds. He is seventh in the league in scoring.

Evan Mobley puts up 16.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocked shots (ninth in league).

Garland paces his team in assists per game (7.8), and also posts 22 points and 2.7 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jarrett Allen leads his squad in rebounds per contest (9.8), and also averages 14.4 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Caris LeVert puts up 11.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4 assists per game, shooting 42.2% from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 26.3 4.6 3.2 1.4 0.3 2.8 Evan Mobley 17.5 9.5 3.3 0.7 1.8 0.4 Darius Garland 19.6 2.9 7.3 1.1 0.2 2.4 Caris LeVert 13.4 4 4.1 1.7 0.6 2.2 Jarrett Allen 6.8 5.4 1.1 0.7 0.7 0

