Donovan Mitchell's Cleveland Cavaliers face the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Mitchell totaled 20 points and six rebounds in his previous game, which ended in a 117-94 win against the Wizards.

Let's look at Mitchell's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 27.4 28.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.7 Assists 3.5 4.6 3.5 PRA 35.5 36.1 36.4 PR 30.5 31.5 32.9 3PM 2.5 3.5 3.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Donovan Mitchell's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Donovan Mitchell Insights vs. the Nets

Mitchell is responsible for taking 20.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.3 per game.

He's knocked down 3.5 threes per game, or 25.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Mitchell's Cavaliers average 98.7 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Nets are the league's slowest with 99.1 possessions per contest.

Conceding 112.8 points per game, the Nets are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Nets have allowed 45.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them 26th in the league.

Conceding 23.3 assists per game, the Nets are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nets are ranked 11th in the NBA, allowing 12.1 makes per game.

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/26/2022 34 15 3 5 3 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Mitchell or any of his Cavaliers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.