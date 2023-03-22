Two clubs on streaks will clash when the Colorado Avalanche (six straight wins) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (four consecutive losses) on Wednesday at Ball Arena in Denver.

You can watch the action on TNT, TVAS, and SportsNet as the Avalanche take on the Penguins.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT, TVAS, and SportsNet Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Penguins vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/7/2023 Penguins Avalanche 2-1 (F/OT) PIT

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have given up 227 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the league.

The Penguins' 223 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 18th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Penguins are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Penguins have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 29 goals over that span.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sidney Crosby 70 29 54 83 50 51 53.3% Evgeni Malkin 70 24 49 73 97 69 50.7% Jake Guentzel 66 30 32 62 41 34 50% Rickard Rakell 70 25 25 50 36 27 50% Jason Zucker 66 24 18 42 34 31 26.7%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 188 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank third.

The Avalanche's 226 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Avalanche are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 40 goals over that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players