Penguins vs. Avalanche: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A pair of streaking squads square off when the Colorado Avalanche (41-22-6) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (34-26-10) at Ball Arena on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TVAS, and SportsNet. The Avalanche have won six in a row, while the Penguins are on a four-game losing streak.
Penguins vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SportsNet
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-165)
|Penguins (+140)
|6.5
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Penguins Betting Insights
- The Penguins have been an underdog in 16 games this season, and won two (12.5%).
- Pittsburgh has a record of 1-3 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Penguins have a 41.7% chance to win.
- Pittsburgh has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 31 of 70 games this season.
Penguins vs. Avalanche Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|226 (15th)
|Goals
|223 (18th)
|188 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|227 (18th)
|54 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|51 (11th)
|44 (14th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|45 (16th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Penguins with DraftKings.
Penguins Advanced Stats
- Pittsburgh has gone over the total in four of its past 10 outings.
- The Penguins and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals in their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Penguins and their opponents are scoring 0.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.7.
- The Penguins have scored 223 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in the league.
- The Penguins have conceded 227 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th.
- Their 19th-ranked goal differential is -4.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.