Cavaliers vs. Nets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 23
The Cleveland Cavaliers (46-28) travel to face the Brooklyn Nets (39-33) after victories in three straight road games. The contest begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cavaliers vs. Nets matchup.
Cavaliers vs. Nets Game Info
- Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: YES and BSOH
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Cavaliers vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cavaliers Moneyline
|Nets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Cavaliers (-4)
|219
|-165
|+140
|BetMGM
|Cavaliers (-4.5)
|219.5
|-175
|+145
|PointsBet
|Cavaliers (-4)
|219
|-175
|+145
|Tipico
|Cavaliers (-3.5)
|218.5
|-170
|+145
Cavaliers vs. Nets Betting Trends
- The Cavaliers outscore opponents by 5.6 points per game (scoring 112.2 points per game to rank 24th in the league while allowing 106.6 per contest to rank first in the NBA) and have a +411 scoring differential overall.
- The Nets have a +31 scoring differential, putting up 113.3 points per game (18th in league) and conceding 112.9 (13th in NBA).
- The teams average 225.5 points per game combined, 6.5 more points than this game's total.
- Combined, these teams surrender 219.5 points per game, 0.5 more points than this matchup's total.
- Cleveland is 39-33-2 ATS this season.
- Brooklyn has won 37 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 35 times.
Cavaliers and Nets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Cavaliers
|+4500
|+1700
|-
|Nets
|+35000
|+12000
|-1000
