The injury report for the Cleveland Cavaliers (46-28) ahead of their game against the Brooklyn Nets (39-33) currently features only one player. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 23 from Barclays Center.

These two teams match up for the second straight game after the Cavaliers defeated the Nets 115-109 on Tuesday. Donovan Mitchell topped the Cavaliers in the win with 31 points, while Day'Ron Sharpe put up 20 in the losing effort for the Nets.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jarrett Allen C Questionable Eye 14.3 9.9 1.7

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Ben Simmons: Out (Knee)

Cavaliers vs. Nets Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSOH

Cavaliers Season Insights

The Cavaliers average 112.2 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 112.9 the Nets allow.

Cleveland has a 34-11 record when scoring more than 112.9 points.

The Cavaliers' offense has been better over their last 10 games, scoring 113.9 points per contest compared to the 112.2 they've averaged this year.

Cleveland makes 11.5 three-pointers per game (19th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.3 on average.

The Cavaliers rank 10th in the NBA with 113.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and first in the league defensively with 107.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Cavaliers vs. Nets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -4 219

