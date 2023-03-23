How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 23
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Brooklyn Nets (39-33) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (46-28) on March 23, 2023 at Barclays Center.
Cavaliers vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Bally Sports
Cavaliers Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).
- Cleveland is 34-17 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 29th.
- The 112.2 points per game the Cavaliers put up are just 0.7 fewer points than the Nets allow (112.9).
- When Cleveland scores more than 112.9 points, it is 34-11.
Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison
- The Cavaliers put up 113.7 points per game at home, compared to 110.7 points per game away from home, a difference of three points per contest.
- Cleveland cedes 104.6 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 108.6 in road games.
- In home games, the Cavaliers are draining 0.8 more treys per game (11.9) than in road games (11.1). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to in away games (36.1%).
Cavaliers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jarrett Allen
|Questionable
|Eye
