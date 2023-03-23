Evan Mobley and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates will take the court versus the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 115-109 win over the Nets, Mobley tallied 17 points.

In this article we will break down Mobley's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Evan Mobley Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 16.2 17.4 Rebounds 8.5 8.9 9.0 Assists 2.5 2.7 3.2 PRA 28.5 27.8 29.6 PR 26.5 25.1 26.4 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.3



Evan Mobley Insights vs. the Nets

Mobley is responsible for taking 13.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.0 per game.

The Cavaliers rank 25th in possessions per game with 98.7. His opponents, the Nets, have the slowest tempo with 99.1 possessions per contest.

The Nets are the 13th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 112.9 points per contest.

Giving up 45.1 rebounds per game, the Nets are the 26th-ranked squad in the league.

The Nets give up 23.3 assists per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Nets are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Evan Mobley vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 36 17 4 3 1 0 1 12/26/2022 39 12 6 2 0 1 1

