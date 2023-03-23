Jarrett Allen's Cleveland Cavaliers take the court versus the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Allen tallied 12 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 115-109 win versus the Nets.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Allen, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jarrett Allen Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 14.3 12.0 Rebounds 10.5 9.9 9.7 Assists -- 1.7 1.8 PRA 24.5 25.9 23.5 PR 23.5 24.2 21.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Jarrett Allen's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jarrett Allen Insights vs. the Nets

Allen has taken 9.3 shots per game this season and made 6.0 per game, which account for 9.3% and 12.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Allen's opponents, the Nets, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 99.1 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 98.7 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

Giving up 112.9 points per game, the Nets are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Nets give up 45.1 rebounds per contest, ranking 26th in the league.

The Nets concede 23.3 assists per game, third-ranked in the league.

Jarrett Allen vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 35 12 14 1 0 2 0 12/26/2022 32 10 11 1 0 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Allen or any of his Cavaliers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.