The Dallas Stars (38-19-14) will host the Pittsburgh Penguins (35-26-10) on Thursday, with the Stars coming off a defeat and the Penguins off a victory.

The Stars-Penguins game can be watched on ESPN, SN1, and SNE, so tune in to take in the action.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SN1, and SNE

ESPN, SN1, and SNE

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Penguins vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/12/2022 Penguins Stars 2-1 PIT

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have given up 229 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 19th in the NHL.

With 228 goals (3.2 per game), the Penguins have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Penguins are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that time.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sidney Crosby 71 30 54 84 53 52 53.4% Evgeni Malkin 71 24 50 74 97 72 50.3% Jake Guentzel 67 31 33 64 41 34 50% Rickard Rakell 71 25 25 50 36 27 52.6% Jason Zucker 67 24 19 43 35 31 26.7%

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 196 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank ninth.

The Stars' 244 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the eighth-best scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Stars have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.8 goals-per-game average (48 total) over that span.

Stars Key Players