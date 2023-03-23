On Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, the UCLA Bruins (31-5) and the Gonzaga Bulldogs (30-5) collide at 9:45 PM ET for their Sweet 16 matchup. The Bruins' Jaime Jaquez Jr. and the Bulldogs' Drew Timme are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Gonzaga

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS

UCLA's Last Game

UCLA won its most recent game versus Northwestern, 68-63, on Saturday. Jaquez starred with 24 points, and also had eight rebounds and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaime Jaquez Jr. 24 8 4 0 0 2 Amari Bailey 14 4 6 1 0 2 Tyger Campbell 12 3 7 2 0 0

Gonzaga's Last Game

On Sunday, in its most recent game, Gonzaga topped TCU 84-81. With 28 points, Timme was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Drew Timme 28 8 3 0 1 1 Rasir Bolton 17 1 3 1 0 2 Malachi Smith 11 5 0 0 0 3

UCLA Players to Watch

Jaquez puts up 17.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.3 assists, shooting 48.1% from the field.

Tyger Campbell is tops on the Bruins at 4.8 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.6 rebounds and 13.4 points.

Jaylen Clark puts up 13 points, 6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 2.6 steals (fifth in the country) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Adem Bona puts up 7.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

David Singleton is posting 9.1 points, 1.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Timme tops the Bulldogs in scoring (21.1 points per game), rebounding (7.3) and assists (3.1), shooting 62.1% from the field. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 1 block.

Anton Watson gives the Bulldogs 11.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also averages 1.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Julian Strawther gets the Bulldogs 15.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Bulldogs receive 10.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Rasir Bolton.

Nolan Hickman tops the Bulldogs in assists (3.1 per game), and produces 8.2 points and 2.5 rebounds. He also posts 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

UCLA Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaime Jaquez Jr. 19.6 8.3 1.9 1.3 0.2 1 Tyger Campbell 15.9 3.3 5.3 1.7 0 1.4 Amari Bailey 12.7 5.1 2.6 1.3 0.2 0.7 Adem Bona 5.2 4.8 0.4 0.2 1.9 0 David Singleton 6.7 2 0.9 0.9 0.3 1.6

Gonzaga Top Performers (Last 10 Games)