How to Watch the Penguins vs. Capitals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 25
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (off a defeat in their most recent game) and the Washington Capitals (off a victory) will meet on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
You can watch the action on ABC and ESPN+ as the Penguins square off against the Capitals.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Penguins vs. Capitals Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/26/2023
|Capitals
|Penguins
|3-2 (F/SO) WAS
|11/9/2022
|Capitals
|Penguins
|4-1 PIT
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins rank 18th in goals against, allowing 232 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.
- The Penguins' 230 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Penguins have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) during that time.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sidney Crosby
|72
|31
|54
|85
|55
|52
|53.3%
|Evgeni Malkin
|72
|24
|50
|74
|97
|72
|50.3%
|Jake Guentzel
|68
|31
|34
|65
|41
|35
|50%
|Rickard Rakell
|72
|25
|25
|50
|37
|27
|47.6%
|Jason Zucker
|68
|24
|19
|43
|36
|31
|26.7%
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals' total of 224 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 13th in the league.
- With 231 goals (3.2 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Capitals are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) during that span.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|67
|41
|30
|71
|45
|26
|50%
|Dylan Strome
|72
|17
|38
|55
|36
|38
|49.8%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|72
|12
|40
|52
|54
|39
|48.1%
|T.J. Oshie
|55
|19
|16
|35
|24
|42
|45.4%
|Conor Sheary
|73
|14
|19
|33
|30
|38
|54.1%
