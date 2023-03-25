The Pittsburgh Penguins (off a defeat in their most recent game) and the Washington Capitals (off a victory) will meet on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

You can watch the action on ABC and ESPN+ as the Penguins square off against the Capitals.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Penguins vs. Capitals Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/26/2023 Capitals Penguins 3-2 (F/SO) WAS 11/9/2022 Capitals Penguins 4-1 PIT

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins rank 18th in goals against, allowing 232 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.

The Penguins' 230 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Penguins have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) during that time.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sidney Crosby 72 31 54 85 55 52 53.3% Evgeni Malkin 72 24 50 74 97 72 50.3% Jake Guentzel 68 31 34 65 41 35 50% Rickard Rakell 72 25 25 50 37 27 47.6% Jason Zucker 68 24 19 43 36 31 26.7%

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals' total of 224 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 13th in the league.

With 231 goals (3.2 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Capitals are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) during that span.

Capitals Key Players