The Cleveland Cavaliers, Caris LeVert included, face off versus the Houston Rockets on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

LeVert tallied 12 points and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 116-114 win versus the Nets.

We're going to break down LeVert's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Caris LeVert Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.0 14.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 3.6 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.8 PRA 18.5 19.8 22.1 PR 15.5 15.9 18.3 3PM 1.5 1.6 2.6



Caris LeVert Insights vs. the Rockets

LeVert is responsible for attempting 10.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.1 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 13.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

LeVert's Cavaliers average 98.7 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Rockets are one of the league's fastest, ranking ninth with 103 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Rockets are ranked 29th in the league, giving up 118.7 points per contest.

On the boards, the Rockets are ranked fourth in the NBA, conceding 41.3 rebounds per game.

The Rockets give up 25.9 assists per game, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 14.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Rockets are the worst team in the NBA.

Caris LeVert vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/26/2023 32 12 1 5 2 0 2

