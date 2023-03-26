Cavaliers vs. Rockets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 26
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Rockets (18-56) are heavy underdogs (+14) as they try to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (47-28) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The contest airs on BSOH and SportsNet SW.
Cavaliers vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH and SportsNet SW
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cavaliers vs. Rockets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cavaliers 121 - Rockets 103
Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Rockets
- Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 14)
- Pick OU:
Under (226.5)
- The Rockets (29-41-4 ATS) have covered the spread 53.3% of the time, 14.1% less often than the Cavaliers (40-34-1) this season.
- Cleveland covers the spread when it is a 14-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Houston covers as an underdog of 14 or more (never covered this season).
- Cleveland's games have gone over the total 50.7% of the time this season (38 out of 75), which is more often than Houston's games have (36 out of 74).
- The Cavaliers have a .746 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (44-15) this season, higher than the .229 winning percentage for the Rockets as a moneyline underdog (16-54).
Cavaliers Performance Insights
- Cleveland is averaging 112.2 points per game this season (25th-ranked in NBA), but it has really thrived defensively, allowing just 106.7 points per game (best).
- So far this season, the Cavaliers rank 18th in the league in assists, averaging 24.9 per game.
- This year, the Cavaliers are draining 11.5 treys per game (19th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 36.5% (13th-ranked) from beyond the arc.
- So far this season, Cleveland has taken 62.9% two-pointers, accounting for 72.3% of the team's buckets. It has shot 37.1% from three-point land (27.7% of the team's baskets).
