The Cleveland Cavaliers (47-28) are heavy, 13.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Houston Rockets (18-56) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSOH and SportsNet SW. The point total is 224.5 for the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and SportsNet SW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -13.5 224.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over 224.5 combined points in 28 of 75 games this season.

Cleveland's games this season have had an average of 219.0 points, 5.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Cavaliers are 41-34-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Cleveland has won 44 out of the 59 games, or 74.6%, in which it has been favored.

Cleveland has played as a favorite of -1100 or more twice this season and won both games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cavaliers have a 91.7% chance to win.

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Cavaliers vs Rockets Total Facts Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 28 37.3% 112.2 222.8 106.7 225.4 219.6 Rockets 44 59.5% 110.6 222.8 118.7 225.4 229.5

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers have gone 8-2 over their past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

The Cavaliers have hit the over in seven of their past 10 contests.

Cleveland sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (24-13-0) than it does in away games (17-21-0).

The Cavaliers average 6.5 fewer points per game (112.2) than the Rockets give up (118.7).

Cleveland is 11-4 against the spread and 11-4 overall when scoring more than 118.7 points.

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 41-34 1-1 38-37 Rockets 31-43 0-4 36-38

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Cavaliers Rockets 112.2 Points Scored (PG) 110.6 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 11-4 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 24-22 11-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 16-30 106.7 Points Allowed (PG) 118.7 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 33-13 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 16-7 38-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-12

