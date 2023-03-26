How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 26
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (18-56) will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (47-28) after losing three road games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Rockets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Cavaliers vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Bally Sports
Cavaliers Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 48% the Rockets allow to opponents.
- Cleveland has a 32-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at fourth.
- The 112.2 points per game the Cavaliers average are 6.5 fewer points than the Rockets give up (118.7).
- When Cleveland totals more than 118.7 points, it is 11-4.
Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Cavaliers have fared better at home this year, scoring 113.7 points per game, compared to 110.8 per game in away games.
- Cleveland surrenders 104.6 points per game at home this season, compared to 108.8 away from home.
- In terms of three-pointers, the Cavaliers have played better in home games this season, sinking 11.9 threes per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 11.1 threes per game and a 36.2% three-point percentage in road games.
Cavaliers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Raul Neto
|Questionable
|Hamstring
