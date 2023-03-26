The Houston Rockets (18-56) will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (47-28) after losing three road games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Rockets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Cavaliers vs. Rockets with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 48% the Rockets allow to opponents.

Cleveland has a 32-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at fourth.

The 112.2 points per game the Cavaliers average are 6.5 fewer points than the Rockets give up (118.7).

When Cleveland totals more than 118.7 points, it is 11-4.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Cavaliers have fared better at home this year, scoring 113.7 points per game, compared to 110.8 per game in away games.

Cleveland surrenders 104.6 points per game at home this season, compared to 108.8 away from home.

In terms of three-pointers, the Cavaliers have played better in home games this season, sinking 11.9 threes per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 11.1 threes per game and a 36.2% three-point percentage in road games.

Cavaliers Injuries