When the Creighton Bluejays and San Diego State Aztecs play in their Elite Eight matchup at KFC Yum! Center on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET, Baylor Scheierman and Matt Bradley will be two of the high-profile players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Creighton vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Sunday, March 26

Sunday, March 26 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky TV: CBS

Creighton's Last Game

Creighton won its previous game versus Princeton, 86-75, on Friday. Ryan Kalkbrenner was its leading scorer with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ryan Kalkbrenner 22 5 2 0 1 0 Baylor Scheierman 21 9 4 0 0 5 Trey Alexander 19 4 2 2 0 3

San Diego State's Last Game

San Diego State was victorious in its most recent game against Alabama, 71-64, on Friday. Darrion Trammell was its high scorer with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Darrion Trammell 21 5 0 2 0 3 Jaedon LeDee 12 6 0 0 1 0 Micah Parrish 9 8 3 0 0 2

Creighton Players to Watch

Scheierman paces the Bluejays at 8.3 rebounds per game, while also averaging 3.3 assists and 12.8 points.

Kalkbrenner averages 15.9 points and 1.2 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 6.1 rebounds, shooting 70.8% from the field (second in the country).

Trey Alexander is putting up 13.7 points, 2.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Ryan Nembhard is tops on the Bluejays at 4.9 assists per contest, while also putting up 4 rebounds and 12.3 points.

Arthur Kaluma puts up 11.8 points, 6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

San Diego State Players to Watch

Bradley is putting up team highs in points (12.8 per game) and assists (2.1). And he is contributing 3.8 rebounds, making 40.6% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Lamont Butler is posting a team-best 3.4 assists per contest. He's also producing 8.5 points and 2.7 rebounds, hitting 40.6% of his shots from the floor.

Trammell gives the Aztecs 9.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Nathan Mensah is posting a team-leading 5.9 rebounds per game. And he is producing 6.1 points and 0.6 assists, making 54.4% of his shots from the floor.

Jaedon LeDee is putting up 7.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 50% of his shots from the floor.

Creighton Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ryan Kalkbrenner 18 4.7 1 0.6 1.8 0.2 Baylor Scheierman 11.9 8.4 3.9 0.7 0.2 2.1 Trey Alexander 14.1 5 3 1.4 0.3 2.3 Ryan Nembhard 13.5 4.2 4.4 1 0.1 1.7 Arthur Kaluma 10.7 5.3 2.4 0.2 0.6 1.2

San Diego State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)