Cavaliers vs. Hawks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 28
The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-28), on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at State Farm Arena, will look to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Atlanta Hawks (37-38). This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSOH.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Cavaliers matchup in this article.
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSOH
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Hawks Moneyline
|Cavaliers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Pick 'Em
|239
|-110
|-110
|BetMGM
|Hawks (-1.5)
|238.5
|-110
|-110
|PointsBet
|Hawks (-1)
|237
|-111
|-111
|Tipico
|Hawks (-1.5)
|233.5
|-115
|-105
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Betting Trends
- The Hawks score 118 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and give up 117.8 (24th in the league) for a +12 scoring differential overall.
- The Cavaliers put up 112.2 points per game (24th in league) while allowing 106.5 per contest (first in NBA). They have a +430 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.7 points per game.
- These two teams are scoring 230.2 points per game between them, 8.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- These teams together give up 224.3 points per game, 14.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Atlanta has won 33 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 42 times.
- Cleveland has covered 40 times in 76 chances against the spread this year.
Cavaliers and Hawks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Cavaliers
|+4500
|+1600
|-
|Hawks
|+30000
|+8000
|-110
