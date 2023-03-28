Cavaliers vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-28) visit the Atlanta Hawks (37-38) after winning four road games in a row. The Cavaliers are favored by only 1.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5.
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and BSOH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-1.5
|233.5
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- In 12 games this season, Cleveland and its opponents have scored more than 233.5 total points.
- The average point total in Cleveland's contests this year is 218.7, 14.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Cavaliers have a 42-34-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Cleveland has been favored 60 times and won 45, or 75%, of those games.
- This season, Cleveland has won 43 of its 58 games, or 74.1%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The Cavaliers have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|12
|15.8%
|112.2
|230.2
|106.5
|224.3
|219.8
|Hawks
|41
|54.7%
|118.0
|230.2
|117.8
|224.3
|233.2
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- The Cavaliers have gone 8-2 in their past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Cavaliers have hit the over seven times.
- Cleveland has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 25 times in 38 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 17 times in 38 opportunities on the road.
- The 112.2 points per game the Cavaliers average are 5.6 fewer points than the Hawks allow (117.8).
- When Cleveland totals more than 117.8 points, it is 13-6 against the spread and 15-4 overall.
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|42-34
|37-23
|38-38
|Hawks
|34-41
|16-16
|42-33
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Hawks
|112.2
|118.0
|24
|4
|13-6
|33-32
|15-4
|36-29
|106.5
|117.8
|1
|24
|39-22
|21-6
|45-16
|22-5
