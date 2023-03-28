The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-28) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to play the Atlanta Hawks (37-38) on Tuesday, March 28 at State Farm Arena, with tip-off at 7:30 PM ET.

In their last game on Sunday, the Cavaliers secured a 108-91 win against the Rockets. Jarrett Allen scored 24 points in the Cavaliers' win, leading the team.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Danny Green SG Out Health And Safety Protocols 3 0.8 0.2 Jarrett Allen C Out Groin 14.4 9.9 1.7 Raul Neto PG Out Hamstring 3 0.9 1.4 Dean Wade PF Out Illness 4.5 3.4 0.8 Isaac Okoro SG Questionable Knee 6.4 2.4 1.1

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Jalen Johnson: Out (Hamstring/Groin)

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and BSOH

Cavaliers Season Insights

The Cavaliers' 112.2 points per game are 5.6 fewer points than the 117.8 the Hawks give up to opponents.

Cleveland is 15-4 when it scores more than 117.8 points.

The Cavaliers are posting 113.6 points per game over their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 112.2.

Cleveland knocks down 11.5 three-pointers per game (19th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.3 on average.

The Cavaliers' 113.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 10th in the NBA, and the 107.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank first in the league.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -2.5 239

