Darius Garland plus his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates face the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Garland tallied 17 points and eight assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 108-91 win against the Rockets.

In this piece we'll dive into Garland's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Darius Garland Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.7 19.6 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.9 Assists 7.5 7.8 7.5 PRA 31.5 32.2 30 PR 24.5 24.4 22.5 3PM 1.5 2.5 2.0



Darius Garland Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Darius Garland has made 7.5 field goals per game, which accounts for 15.6% of his team's total makes.

He's made 2.5 threes per game, or 18.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Garland's Cavaliers average 98.6 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 102.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Hawks are 24th in the league, allowing 117.8 points per game.

On the glass, the Hawks are 20th in the league, allowing 44.3 rebounds per game.

The Hawks are the 22nd-ranked team in the league, giving up 26 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hawks have allowed 11.9 makes per game, eighth in the league.

Darius Garland vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 31 33 0 2 4 0 2 11/21/2022 38 26 0 9 2 0 1

