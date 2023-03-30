The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-28-10), coming off a 7-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings, host the Nashville Predators (37-28-8) at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday, March 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSSO. The Predators took down the Boston Bruins 2-1 in their last game.

In the last 10 contests, the Penguins have gone 4-6-0 while scoring 30 goals against 33 goals given up. On 36 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored 10 goals (27.8%).

Before watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which squad we think will bring home the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.

Penguins vs. Predators Predictions for Thursday

Our projections model for this game predicts a final score of Penguins 4, Predators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-200)

Penguins (-200) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Penguins (-1.1)

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins have a 36-28-10 record overall, with a 9-10-19 record in games that have required overtime.

Pittsburgh is 13-7-9 (35 points) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the 12 times this season the Penguins finished a game with only one goal, they have a 1-10-1 record, good for three points.

Pittsburgh has scored exactly two goals in 15 games this season (2-10-3 record, seven points).

The Penguins have scored three or more goals 45 times, and are 33-6-6 in those games (to register 72 points).

In the 23 games when Pittsburgh has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it registered 24 points after finishing 11-10-2.

In the 38 games when it outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 23-13-2 (48 points).

The Penguins' opponents have had more shots in 34 games. The Penguins went 11-15-8 in those contests (30 points).

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 17th 3.22 Goals Scored 2.75 28th 20th 3.27 Goals Allowed 2.95 12th 4th 34.6 Shots 29.7 24th 25th 33 Shots Allowed 33.3 27th 13th 21.8% Power Play % 17.7% 27th 17th 78.6% Penalty Kill % 81.4% 11th

Penguins vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSSO

ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSSO

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

