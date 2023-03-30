Penguins vs. Predators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-28-10) and Nashville Predators (37-28-8) square off at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday, March 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSSO. The Penguins lost to the Detroit Red Wings 7-4 in their last outing, while the Predators are coming off a 2-1 win against the Boston Bruins.
Penguins vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSSO
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-200)
|Predators (+170)
|6.5
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Penguins Betting Insights
- The Penguins are 28-20 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Pittsburgh has a 10-4 record (winning 71.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Penguins' implied win probability is 66.7%.
- In 34 games this season, Pittsburgh and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
Penguins vs. Predators Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|238 (16th)
|Goals
|201 (28th)
|242 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|215 (12th)
|56 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|39 (24th)
|50 (20th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|45 (12th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Penguins with DraftKings.
Penguins Advanced Stats
- Four of Pittsburgh's past 10 contests went over.
- The Penguins and their opponents have combined to score 6.5 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Penguins are putting up 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Penguins offense's 238 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.
- On defense, the Penguins have conceded 242 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in NHL play.
- They're ranked 19th in the league with a -4 goal differential .
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.