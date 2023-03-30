Pirates Injury List Today - April 7
The Pittsburgh Pirates (4-2) are currently dealing with five players on the IL. Their next matchup against the Chicago White Sox (3-4) starts at 4:12 PM ET on Friday, April 7 at PNC Park.
Pirates Injuries
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|2023 Stats
|Austin Hedges
|7 Day Injury List
|Concussion
|.000 / .125 / .000, 0 HR, 0 RBI
|JT Brubaker
|60 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|-
|Max Kranick
|60 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|-
|Jarlin García
|60 Day Injury List
|Arm
|-
|Robert Stephenson
|15 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|-
Pirates Next Game
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:12 PM
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Run Line
|Total Runs
|White Sox
|-135
|+115
|CHW -1.5
|8.5
Pirates vs. Red Sox Player Performance - April 5
The Pirates return to the diamond after defeating the Red Sox by a score of 4-1 on Wednesday. In the win, they outhit Boston 9-5.
|Name
|Position
|Game Stats
|Mitch Keller
|SP
|7 IP, 1 R, 4 H, 7 K, 2 BB
|Carlos Santana
|1B
|2-for-4, BB, 2B, HR, 2 RBI
|Bryan Reynolds
|LF
|1-for-3, BB, 2B, RBI
|Andrew McCutchen
|LF
|2-for-4
|Jason Delay
|C
|1-for-4, 2B
|Jack Suwinski
|CF
|0-for-2, 2 BB
