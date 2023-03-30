The Pittsburgh Pirates (4-2) are currently dealing with five players on the IL. Their next matchup against the Chicago White Sox (3-4) starts at 4:12 PM ET on Friday, April 7 at PNC Park.

Pirates Injuries

Name Status Injury 2023 Stats Austin Hedges 7 Day Injury List Concussion .000 / .125 / .000, 0 HR, 0 RBI JT Brubaker 60 Day Injury List Elbow - Max Kranick 60 Day Injury List Elbow - Jarlin García 60 Day Injury List Arm - Robert Stephenson 15 Day Injury List Elbow -

Pirates Next Game

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Game Time: 4:12 PM

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Stadium: PNC Park

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Run Line Total Runs White Sox -135 +115 CHW -1.5 8.5

Pirates vs. Red Sox Player Performance - April 5

The Pirates return to the diamond after defeating the Red Sox by a score of 4-1 on Wednesday. In the win, they outhit Boston 9-5.

Name Position Game Stats Mitch Keller SP 7 IP, 1 R, 4 H, 7 K, 2 BB Carlos Santana 1B 2-for-4, BB, 2B, HR, 2 RBI Bryan Reynolds LF 1-for-3, BB, 2B, RBI Andrew McCutchen LF 2-for-4 Jason Delay C 1-for-4, 2B Jack Suwinski CF 0-for-2, 2 BB

