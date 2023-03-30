Thursday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (0-0) and Pittsburgh Pirates (0-0) matching up at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on March 30.

The Reds will give the nod to Hunter Greene versus the Pirates and Mitch Keller.

Pirates vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Pirates vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates came away with 47 wins in the 135 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last season, Pittsburgh came away with a win 40 times in 120 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Last season Pittsburgh scored the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (591 total, 3.6 per game).

The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates Schedule