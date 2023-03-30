On Thursday, March 30 at Great American Ball Park, Jonathan India's Cincinnati Reds host Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates in the first game of the regular season. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Reds as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +115 moneyline odds. An 8-run total has been set in this matchup.

Pirates vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Reds were favored 33 times and won 12, or 36.4%, of those games.

Last season, the Reds won three of their seven games when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds hit 89 homers at home last season (1.1 per game).

Cincinnati averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .397 at home.

The Pirates were victorious in 47, or 34.8%, of the 135 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Pirates came away with a win 40 times in 120 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Pittsburgh averaged one home run per game when playing away from home last season (84 total in road contests).

The Pirates averaged 2.5 extra-base hits per game while slugging .359 on the road.

Pirates vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Santana 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+250) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210) Oneil Cruz 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+230)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th Win NL Central +4000 - 4th

