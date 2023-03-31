The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-29) face the New York Knicks (44-33) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and MSG. The over/under for the matchup is set at 221.5.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -4.5 221.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland's 77 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 221.5 points 36 times.

Cleveland has had an average of 219 points in its games this season, 2.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Cavaliers have gone 43-34-0 ATS this season.

This season, Cleveland has been favored 60 times and won 45, or 75%, of those games.

Cleveland has a record of 27-3, a 90% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Cavaliers vs Knicks Total Facts Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 36 46.8% 112.3 227.7 106.7 219.2 220 Knicks 45 58.4% 115.4 227.7 112.5 219.2 224.8

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Cavaliers have gone over the total six times.

Cleveland has done a better job covering the spread in home games (25-13-0) than it has in road games (18-21-0).

The Cavaliers average only 0.2 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Knicks allow (112.5).

Cleveland has a 33-14 record against the spread and a 35-12 record overall when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 43-34 24-13 38-39 Knicks 43-34 7-7 40-37

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Cavaliers Knicks 112.3 Points Scored (PG) 115.4 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 33-14 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 35-23 35-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 36-22 106.7 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 38-20 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 32-9 45-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 33-8

