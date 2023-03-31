The Cleveland Cavaliers, Darius Garland included, take the court versus the New York Knicks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Garland, in his last game (March 28 loss against the Hawks) produced 27 points and five assists.

If you'd like to place a wager on Garland's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Darius Garland Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 21.7 20.2 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.8 Assists 7.5 7.8 7.3 PRA 33.5 32.2 30.3 PR 25.5 24.4 23 3PM 2.5 2.5 1.6



Darius Garland Insights vs. the Knicks

Garland is responsible for taking 16.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.3 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 18.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

Garland's opponents, the Knicks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 100.8 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 27th in possessions per game with 98.6.

The Knicks are the eighth-best defensive team in the league, giving up 112.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Knicks are ranked ninth in the league, allowing 42.2 rebounds per game.

The Knicks concede 24.8 assists per game, 10th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Knicks are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league.

Darius Garland vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 35 22 4 6 2 0 2 12/4/2022 39 17 2 3 3 0 1

