On Saturday, Andrew McCutchen (coming off going 1-for-2 with an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Lodolo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Reds.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate (2022)

  • McCutchen hit .237 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 58 walks.
  • McCutchen got a hit in 59.7% of his 134 games last season, with multiple hits in 25.4% of them.
  • In 16 of 134 games last year, he left the yard (11.9%). He went deep in 2.9% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • McCutchen picked up an RBI in 42 games last year out 134 (31.3%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (14.2%). He drove in three or more runs in seven games.
  • In 41.0% of his 134 games last season, he scored (55 times). He had 10 games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 69
.235 AVG .238
.338 OBP .297
.399 SLG .372
19 XBH 23
10 HR 7
36 RBI 33
63/36 K/BB 61/22
3 SB 5
Home Away
65 GP 69
38 (58.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 42 (60.9%)
14 (21.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (29.0%)
24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (44.9%)
9 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (10.1%)
22 (33.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (29.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Reds had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.86).
  • Reds pitchers combined to give up 213 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Lodolo will make his first start of the season for the Reds.
  • When he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 25-year-old lefty started the game and went five innings against the Chicago Cubs.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.66 ERA and a 1.248 WHIP over his 19 games, compiling a 4-7 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.