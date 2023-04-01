Austin Hedges -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds, with Nick Lodolo on the hill, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Austin Hedges At The Plate (2022)

  • Hedges hit .163 with four doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.
  • Hedges reached base via a hit in 41 of 112 games last season (36.6%), including multiple hits in 8.0% of those games (nine of them).
  • He went yard in 6.3% of his games last year (seven of 112), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Hedges drove in a run in 21.4% of his 112 games last year, with more than one RBI in 4.5% of those contests (five). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He scored a run in 27 of his 112 games last year.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
46 GP 51
.169 AVG .158
.242 OBP .240
.206 SLG .285
3 XBH 8
1 HR 6
11 RBI 19
34/12 K/BB 44/13
0 SB 2
Home Away
56 GP 56
21 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (35.7%)
3 (5.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (10.7%)
12 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (26.8%)
1 (1.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (10.7%)
8 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (28.6%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Reds pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combined to surrender 213 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Lodolo will start for the Reds, his first this season.
  • When he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 25-year-old lefty started the game and went five innings against the Chicago Cubs.
  • Last season he put together a 4-7 record, a 3.66 ERA and a 1.248 WHIP over his 19 games.
