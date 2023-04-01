Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Austin Hedges -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds, with Nick Lodolo on the hill, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)
Austin Hedges At The Plate (2022)
- Hedges hit .163 with four doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- Hedges reached base via a hit in 41 of 112 games last season (36.6%), including multiple hits in 8.0% of those games (nine of them).
- He went yard in 6.3% of his games last year (seven of 112), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Hedges drove in a run in 21.4% of his 112 games last year, with more than one RBI in 4.5% of those contests (five). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He scored a run in 27 of his 112 games last year.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|51
|.169
|AVG
|.158
|.242
|OBP
|.240
|.206
|SLG
|.285
|3
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|19
|34/12
|K/BB
|44/13
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|56
|21 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (35.7%)
|3 (5.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (10.7%)
|12 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (26.8%)
|1 (1.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (10.7%)
|8 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (28.6%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Reds pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combined to surrender 213 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Lodolo will start for the Reds, his first this season.
- When he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 25-year-old lefty started the game and went five innings against the Chicago Cubs.
- Last season he put together a 4-7 record, a 3.66 ERA and a 1.248 WHIP over his 19 games.
