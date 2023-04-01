Penguins vs. Bruins Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 1
The Boston Bruins (58-12-5) take a four-game road win streak into a matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins (37-28-10) on Saturday, April 1 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ABC, and SN1.
Over the past 10 outings for the Penguins (4-6-0), their offense has put up 27 goals while their defense has given up 32 goals. They have had 36 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored 10 goals (27.8%).
Before this matchup, here's who we predict to secure the win in Saturday's hockey game.
Penguins vs. Bruins Predictions for Saturday
Our projection model for this game predicts a final score of Bruins 4, Penguins 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-130)
- Total Pick: Under (6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-1.2)
Penguins Splits and Trends
- The Penguins have a 37-28-10 record this season and are 9-10-19 in games that have required overtime.
- Pittsburgh has earned 35 points (13-7-9) in its 29 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Penguins scored just one goal in 12 games and have gone 1-10-1 (three points).
- Pittsburgh has earned nine points (3-10-3 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .
- The Penguins have scored at least three goals in 45 games, earning 72 points from those contests.
- This season, Pittsburgh has scored a single power-play goal in 24 games and picked up 26 points with a record of 12-10-2.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Pittsburgh is 24-13-2 (50 points).
- The Penguins have been outshot by opponents in 34 games, going 11-15-8 to record 30 points.
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Penguins AVG
|Penguins Rank
|2nd
|3.67
|Goals Scored
|3.2
|17th
|1st
|2.09
|Goals Allowed
|3.23
|18th
|9th
|32.9
|Shots
|34.7
|3rd
|8th
|29.7
|Shots Allowed
|33
|25th
|15th
|21.5%
|Power Play %
|21.8%
|12th
|1st
|86.4%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.9%
|18th
Penguins vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ABC, and SN1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
