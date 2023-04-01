The Boston Bruins (58-12-5) take a four-game road win streak into a matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins (37-28-10) on Saturday, April 1 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ABC, and SN1.

Over the past 10 outings for the Penguins (4-6-0), their offense has put up 27 goals while their defense has given up 32 goals. They have had 36 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored 10 goals (27.8%).

Before this matchup, here's who we predict to secure the win in Saturday's hockey game.

Penguins vs. Bruins Predictions for Saturday

Our projection model for this game predicts a final score of Bruins 4, Penguins 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-130)

Bruins (-130) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-1.2)

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins have a 37-28-10 record this season and are 9-10-19 in games that have required overtime.

Pittsburgh has earned 35 points (13-7-9) in its 29 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Penguins scored just one goal in 12 games and have gone 1-10-1 (three points).

Pittsburgh has earned nine points (3-10-3 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Penguins have scored at least three goals in 45 games, earning 72 points from those contests.

This season, Pittsburgh has scored a single power-play goal in 24 games and picked up 26 points with a record of 12-10-2.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Pittsburgh is 24-13-2 (50 points).

The Penguins have been outshot by opponents in 34 games, going 11-15-8 to record 30 points.

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 2nd 3.67 Goals Scored 3.2 17th 1st 2.09 Goals Allowed 3.23 18th 9th 32.9 Shots 34.7 3rd 8th 29.7 Shots Allowed 33 25th 15th 21.5% Power Play % 21.8% 12th 1st 86.4% Penalty Kill % 78.9% 18th

Penguins vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ABC, and SN1

ESPN+, ABC, and SN1

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

