The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Reds.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo

Nick Lodolo TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate (2022)

Reynolds had 142 hits and a .352 OBP while slugging .461.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB last season, he ranked 59th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

Reynolds got a hit in 90 of 145 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 42 of those games.

He hit a long ball in 16.6% of his games last year (24 of 145), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.2% of his 145 games a year ago, Reynolds picked up an RBI (38 times). He also had 14 games with multiple RBIs (9.7%), and three or more RBIs in four games.

In 53 of 145 games last season (36.6%) he touched home plate, and in 17 of those games (11.7%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 71 GP 74 .252 AVG .271 .352 OBP .351 .416 SLG .504 22 XBH 28 10 HR 17 26 RBI 36 63/35 K/BB 78/27 4 SB 3 Home Away 71 GP 74 43 (60.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (63.5%) 20 (28.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 22 (29.7%) 25 (35.2%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (37.8%) 9 (12.7%) Games w/1+ HR 15 (20.3%) 19 (26.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (25.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)