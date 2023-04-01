The Pittsburgh Pirates and Carlos Santana, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Carlos Santana At The Plate (2022)

  • Santana hit .202 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 73 walks.
  • In 65 of 136 games last year (47.8%) Santana had at least one hit, and in 21 of those contests (15.4%) he picked up more than one.
  • He hit a long ball in 16 games a year ago (out of 136 opportunities, 11.8%), leaving the ballpark in 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 23.5% of his games a season ago (32 of 136), Santana drove in a run. In 18 of those games (13.2%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in nine contests.
  • He came around to score in 43 of his 136 games a season ago (31.6%), with two or more runs scored nine times (6.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
69 GP 58
.201 AVG .203
.308 OBP .331
.380 SLG .371
21 XBH 16
10 HR 9
32 RBI 28
52/34 K/BB 36/39
0 SB 0
Home Away
72 GP 64
34 (47.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (48.4%)
11 (15.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (15.6%)
24 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (29.7%)
8 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (12.5%)
20 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (18.8%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Reds pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.86).
  • Reds pitchers combined to surrender 213 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Lodolo makes his first start of the season for the Reds.
  • The 25-year-old lefty started and threw five innings when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Chicago Cubs.
  • Last season he put together a 4-7 record, a 3.66 ERA and a 1.248 WHIP over his 19 games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.