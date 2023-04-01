Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Carlos Santana, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Carlos Santana At The Plate (2022)
- Santana hit .202 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 73 walks.
- In 65 of 136 games last year (47.8%) Santana had at least one hit, and in 21 of those contests (15.4%) he picked up more than one.
- He hit a long ball in 16 games a year ago (out of 136 opportunities, 11.8%), leaving the ballpark in 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 23.5% of his games a season ago (32 of 136), Santana drove in a run. In 18 of those games (13.2%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in nine contests.
- He came around to score in 43 of his 136 games a season ago (31.6%), with two or more runs scored nine times (6.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|58
|.201
|AVG
|.203
|.308
|OBP
|.331
|.380
|SLG
|.371
|21
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|28
|52/34
|K/BB
|36/39
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|64
|34 (47.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|31 (48.4%)
|11 (15.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (15.6%)
|24 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (29.7%)
|8 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (12.5%)
|20 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (18.8%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Reds pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.86).
- Reds pitchers combined to surrender 213 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Lodolo makes his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The 25-year-old lefty started and threw five innings when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Chicago Cubs.
- Last season he put together a 4-7 record, a 3.66 ERA and a 1.248 WHIP over his 19 games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.