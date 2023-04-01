Connor Joe plays for the first time this season when the Pittsburgh Pirates square off against the Cincinnati Reds and Nick Lodolo at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Connor Joe At The Plate (2022)

  • Joe hit .238 with 20 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 55 walks.
  • Joe got a hit in 62.2% of his 111 games last season, with multiple hits in 20.7% of those contests.
  • Including the 111 games he played in last season, he homered in seven of them (6.3%), homering in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 21.6% of his 111 games a year ago, Joe drove in a run (24 times). He also had three games with multiple RBIs (2.7%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
  • In 42.3% of his 111 games last season, he scored (47 times). He had seven games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.3%).

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
57 GP 52
.251 AVG .224
.363 OBP .313
.384 SLG .333
19 XBH 12
2 HR 5
16 RBI 12
48/31 K/BB 49/24
2 SB 4
Home Away
59 GP 52
34 (57.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (67.3%)
14 (23.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (17.3%)
30 (50.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (32.7%)
2 (3.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.6%)
12 (20.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (23.1%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Reds pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.86).
  • Reds pitchers combined to allow 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Lodolo will take the mound to start for the Reds, his first of the season.
  • The 25-year-old southpaw started and threw five innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Chicago Cubs.
  • Last season he compiled a 4-7 record, a 3.66 ERA and a 1.248 WHIP over his 19 games.
