Jack Suwinski -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Nick Lodolo on the mound, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate (2022)

Suwinski hit .202 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 42 walks.

In 46.2% of his games last season (49 of 106), Suwinski got a base hit, and in 13 of those games (12.3%) he recorded two or more hits.

He homered in 16.0% of his games last season (106 in all), going deep in 5.1% of his chances at the plate.

In 22.6% of his games a season ago (24 of 106), Suwinski picked up an RBI. In 10 of those games (9.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in four contests.

He came around to score 37 times in 106 games (34.9%) last season, including six occasions when he scored more than once (5.7%).

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 54 GP 49 .282 AVG .112 .373 OBP .215 .609 SLG .184 25 XBH 5 16 HR 3 31 RBI 7 52/24 K/BB 62/18 3 SB 1 Home Away 56 GP 50 32 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (34.0%) 13 (23.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 27 (48.2%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (20.0%) 14 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.0%) 19 (33.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (10.0%)

