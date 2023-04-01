Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jack Suwinski -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Nick Lodolo on the mound, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate (2022)
- Suwinski hit .202 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 42 walks.
- In 46.2% of his games last season (49 of 106), Suwinski got a base hit, and in 13 of those games (12.3%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He homered in 16.0% of his games last season (106 in all), going deep in 5.1% of his chances at the plate.
- In 22.6% of his games a season ago (24 of 106), Suwinski picked up an RBI. In 10 of those games (9.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in four contests.
- He came around to score 37 times in 106 games (34.9%) last season, including six occasions when he scored more than once (5.7%).
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|49
|.282
|AVG
|.112
|.373
|OBP
|.215
|.609
|SLG
|.184
|25
|XBH
|5
|16
|HR
|3
|31
|RBI
|7
|52/24
|K/BB
|62/18
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|50
|32 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (34.0%)
|13 (23.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|27 (48.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (20.0%)
|14 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (6.0%)
|19 (33.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (10.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Reds had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combined to give up 213 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Lodolo starts for the first time this season for the Reds.
- When he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 25-year-old southpaw started the game and went five innings against the Chicago Cubs.
- In his 19 appearances last season he finished with a 3.66 ERA and a 1.248 WHIP, putting together a 4-7 record.
