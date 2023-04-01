Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Ji-Hwan Bae and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Nick Lodolo) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate (2022)
- Bae hit .333 with three doubles and two walks.
- Bae picked up a hit in 70.0% of his games last year (seven of 10), with at least two hits in four of them (40.0%).
- Including all 10 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- In five of 10 games last year, Bae picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- He scored in five of his 10 games last year.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|.292
|AVG
|.444
|.393
|OBP
|.444
|.375
|SLG
|.556
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|2
|5/2
|K/BB
|1/0
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (66.7%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Reds pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combined to allow 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Lodolo will start for the Reds, his first this season.
- The 25-year-old left-hander last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Chicago Cubs, when he started and went five innings.
- In his 19 appearances last season he finished with a 3.66 ERA and a 1.248 WHIP, putting together a 4-7 record.
