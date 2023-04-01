After going 2-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Ji-Hwan Bae and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Nick Lodolo) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate (2022)

Bae hit .333 with three doubles and two walks.

Bae picked up a hit in 70.0% of his games last year (seven of 10), with at least two hits in four of them (40.0%).

Including all 10 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

In five of 10 games last year, Bae picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.

He scored in five of his 10 games last year.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 7 GP 3 .292 AVG .444 .393 OBP .444 .375 SLG .556 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 2 5/2 K/BB 1/0 2 SB 1 Home Away 7 GP 3 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)