On Saturday, Oneil Cruz (coming off going 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Lodolo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Reds.

Oneil Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo

Nick Lodolo TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Oneil Cruz At The Plate (2022)

Cruz hit .233 with 13 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 29 walks.

Cruz picked up at least one hit 53 times last year in 87 games played (60.9%), including multiple hits on 19 occasions (21.8%).

He hit a home run in 17 games a year ago (out of 87 opportunities, 19.5%), going deep in 4.7% of his chances at the plate.

Cruz drove in a run in 34 games last season out 87 (39.1%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (16.1%). He drove in three or more runs in five games.

He touched home plate in 39 of 87 games last year, with multiple runs in six of those games.

Oneil Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 43 GP 44 .269 AVG .194 .308 OBP .283 .491 SLG .406 18 XBH 16 9 HR 8 32 RBI 22 50/10 K/BB 76/19 6 SB 5 Home Away 43 GP 44 29 (67.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (54.5%) 12 (27.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (15.9%) 22 (51.2%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (38.6%) 9 (20.9%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (18.2%) 21 (48.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (29.5%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)