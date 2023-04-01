The Pittsburgh Penguins (37-28-10) will host the Boston Bruins (58-12-5) -- who've won four straight on the road -- on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.

You can watch on ESPN+, ABC, and SN1 to see the Bruins play the Penguins.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ABC, and SN1

ESPN+, ABC, and SN1 Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Penguins vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/2/2023 Bruins Penguins 2-1 BOS 11/1/2022 Penguins Bruins 6-5 (F/OT) BOS 11/1/2022 Penguins Bruins 6-5 (F/OT) BOS

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins give up 3.2 goals per game (242 in total), 18th in the NHL.

The Penguins' 240 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 16th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Penguins are 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Penguins have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 27 goals during that time.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sidney Crosby 75 31 54 85 55 55 53.1% Evgeni Malkin 75 25 53 78 100 76 50.3% Jake Guentzel 71 34 34 68 43 39 50% Rickard Rakell 75 25 29 54 38 28 47.6% Jason Zucker 71 26 20 46 37 33 26.7%

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have allowed 157 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins' 275 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Bruins have claimed 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.

Defensively, the Bruins have given up 16 goals (1.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that time.

Bruins Key Players