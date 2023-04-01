Penguins vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Bruins (58-12-5) carry a four-game road win streak into a matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins (37-28-10) on Saturday, April 1 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ABC, and SN1.
Penguins vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ABC, and SN1
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-135)
|Penguins (+115)
|6.5
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Penguins Betting Insights
- The Penguins have won three, or 16.7%, of the 18 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Pittsburgh is 3-8 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Penguins have a 46.5% chance to win.
- Pittsburgh has played 34 games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.
Penguins vs. Bruins Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|275 (2nd)
|Goals
|240 (16th)
|157 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|242 (18th)
|56 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|57 (7th)
|35 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|50 (19th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Penguins with DraftKings.
Penguins Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Pittsburgh has hit the over four times.
- The Penguins and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals in their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Penguins and their opponents are scoring 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.7.
- The Penguins' 240 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 16th in the league.
- The Penguins have allowed 3.2 goals per game, 242 total, which ranks 18th among league teams.
- Their -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.