Bryan Reynolds will lead the charge for the Pittsburgh Pirates (1-0) on Saturday, April 1, when they square off against the Cincinnati Reds (0-1) in an early-season game at Great American Ball Park at 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Reds as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +120 moneyline odds to win. The contest's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Rich Hill - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Pirates' matchup against the Reds but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Pirates (+120) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Pirates to defeat the Reds with those odds, and the Pirates emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.00.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Ji-Hwan Bae hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds were favorites in 33 games last season and won 12 (36.4%) of those contests.

Last season, the Reds won three of their five games when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by Cincinnati, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Reds averaged 1.1 homers per home game last season (89 total at home).

Cincinnati had a .397 slugging percentage and averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Pirates won in 47, or 34.8%, of the 135 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last season, the Pirates came away with a win 36 times in 113 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Pittsburgh hit 84 homers on the road last season (one per game).

The Pirates averaged 2.5 extra-base hits per game while slugging .359 away from home.

Pirates vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+250) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+225) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Austin Hedges 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+333) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Pirates, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th Win NL Central +4000 - 4th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.