Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Rodolfo Castro -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds, with Nick Lodolo on the hill, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate (2022)
- Castro hit .233 with eight doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
- Castro picked up a base hit in 43 out of 71 games last season (60.6%), with at least two hits in 15 of those games (21.1%).
- He hit a long ball in 15.5% of his games last year (11 of 71), and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Castro drove in a run in 16 of 71 games last season (22.5%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (7.0%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
- In 23 of 71 games last season (32.4%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|32
|.201
|AVG
|.269
|.285
|OBP
|.315
|.299
|SLG
|.571
|7
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|8
|8
|RBI
|19
|42/15
|K/BB
|32/7
|4
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|32
|22 (56.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (65.6%)
|5 (12.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (31.3%)
|11 (28.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (37.5%)
|3 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (25.0%)
|7 (17.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (28.1%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Reds pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.86).
- Reds pitchers combined to surrender 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
- Lodolo gets the call to start for the Reds, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old southpaw last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Chicago Cubs, when he started and went five innings.
- In his 19 appearances last season he finished with a 3.66 ERA and a 1.248 WHIP, putting together a 4-7 record.
