Rodolfo Castro -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds, with Nick Lodolo on the hill, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate (2022)

Castro hit .233 with eight doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

Castro picked up a base hit in 43 out of 71 games last season (60.6%), with at least two hits in 15 of those games (21.1%).

He hit a long ball in 15.5% of his games last year (11 of 71), and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Castro drove in a run in 16 of 71 games last season (22.5%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (7.0%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.

In 23 of 71 games last season (32.4%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 38 GP 32 .201 AVG .269 .285 OBP .315 .299 SLG .571 7 XBH 16 3 HR 8 8 RBI 19 42/15 K/BB 32/7 4 SB 1 Home Away 39 GP 32 22 (56.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (65.6%) 5 (12.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (31.3%) 11 (28.2%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (37.5%) 3 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (25.0%) 7 (17.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (28.1%)

