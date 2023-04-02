The Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate (2022)

  • McCutchen hit .237 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 58 walks.
  • In 59.7% of his 134 games last season, McCutchen picked up a hit. He also had 34 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He homered in 11.9% of his games in 2022 (16 of 134), including 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • McCutchen picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games last year (42 of 134), with two or more RBIs in 19 of those contests (14.2%). He had three or more RBIs in seven games.
  • In 55 of 134 games last year (41.0%) he scored, and in 10 of those games (7.5%) he scored two or more runs.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 69
.235 AVG .238
.338 OBP .297
.399 SLG .372
19 XBH 23
10 HR 7
36 RBI 33
63/36 K/BB 61/22
3 SB 5
65 GP 69
38 (58.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 42 (60.9%)
14 (21.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (29.0%)
24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (44.9%)
9 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (10.1%)
22 (33.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (29.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Reds pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.86).
  • Reds pitchers combined to allow 213 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Ashcraft starts for the first time this season for the Reds.
  • The 25-year-old right-hander started and threw 5 1/3 innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Chicago Cubs.
  • In his 19 appearances last season he put together a 5-6 record, had a 4.89 ERA, and a 1.419 WHIP.
