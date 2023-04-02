The Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate (2022)

McCutchen hit .237 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 58 walks.

In 59.7% of his 134 games last season, McCutchen picked up a hit. He also had 34 multi-hit games in 2022.

He homered in 11.9% of his games in 2022 (16 of 134), including 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

McCutchen picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games last year (42 of 134), with two or more RBIs in 19 of those contests (14.2%). He had three or more RBIs in seven games.

In 55 of 134 games last year (41.0%) he scored, and in 10 of those games (7.5%) he scored two or more runs.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 69 .235 AVG .238 .338 OBP .297 .399 SLG .372 19 XBH 23 10 HR 7 36 RBI 33 63/36 K/BB 61/22 3 SB 5 Home Away 65 GP 69 38 (58.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 42 (60.9%) 14 (21.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (29.0%) 24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (44.9%) 9 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (10.1%) 22 (33.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (29.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)