Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen take on Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate (2022)
- McCutchen hit .237 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 58 walks.
- In 59.7% of his 134 games last season, McCutchen picked up a hit. He also had 34 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He homered in 11.9% of his games in 2022 (16 of 134), including 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- McCutchen picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games last year (42 of 134), with two or more RBIs in 19 of those contests (14.2%). He had three or more RBIs in seven games.
- In 55 of 134 games last year (41.0%) he scored, and in 10 of those games (7.5%) he scored two or more runs.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|69
|.235
|AVG
|.238
|.338
|OBP
|.297
|.399
|SLG
|.372
|19
|XBH
|23
|10
|HR
|7
|36
|RBI
|33
|63/36
|K/BB
|61/22
|3
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|69
|38 (58.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|42 (60.9%)
|14 (21.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (29.0%)
|24 (36.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|31 (44.9%)
|9 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (10.1%)
|22 (33.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (29.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Reds pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.86).
- Reds pitchers combined to allow 213 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
- Ashcraft starts for the first time this season for the Reds.
- The 25-year-old right-hander started and threw 5 1/3 innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Chicago Cubs.
- In his 19 appearances last season he put together a 5-6 record, had a 4.89 ERA, and a 1.419 WHIP.
