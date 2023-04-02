Austin Hedges -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on April 2 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Hedges? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Austin Hedges At The Plate (2022)

  • Hedges hit .163 with four doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.
  • Hedges got a hit in 36.6% of his 112 games last year, with multiple hits in 8.0% of them.
  • Including the 112 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in seven of them (6.3%), taking the pitcher deep in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 24 of 112 games last year (21.4%), Hedges picked up an RBI, and five of those games (4.5%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
  • He scored a run 27 times last season in 112 games (24.1%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
46 GP 51
.169 AVG .158
.242 OBP .240
.206 SLG .285
3 XBH 8
1 HR 6
11 RBI 19
34/12 K/BB 44/13
0 SB 2
Home Away
56 GP 56
21 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (35.7%)
3 (5.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (10.7%)
12 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (26.8%)
1 (1.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (10.7%)
8 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (28.6%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Reds had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combined to give up 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Ashcraft makes his first start of the season for the Reds.
  • The 25-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Chicago Cubs, when he started and went 5 1/3 innings.
  • In 19 games last season he compiled a 5-6 record and had a 4.89 ERA and a 1.419 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.