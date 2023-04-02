After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate (2022)

  • Reynolds put up 142 hits and a .352 on-base percentage while slugging .461.
  • Among the qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 59th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 32nd and he was 36th in slugging.
  • In 62.1% of his 145 games last season, Reynolds picked up a hit. He also had 42 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He homered in 16.6% of his games last year (24 of 145), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Reynolds picked up an RBI in 38 of 145 games last season (26.2%), including 14 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.7%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
  • He came around to score 53 times in 145 games (36.6%) last season, including 17 occasions when he scored more than once (11.7%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

71 GP 74
.252 AVG .271
.352 OBP .351
.416 SLG .504
22 XBH 28
10 HR 17
26 RBI 36
63/35 K/BB 78/27
4 SB 3
43 (60.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (63.5%)
20 (28.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 22 (29.7%)
25 (35.2%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (37.8%)
9 (12.7%) Games w/1+ HR 15 (20.3%)
19 (26.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (25.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Reds pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combined to allow 213 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Ashcraft makes his first start of the season for the Reds.
  • The 25-year-old right-hander last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Chicago Cubs, when he started and went 5 1/3 innings.
  • Last season he finished with a 5-6 record, a 4.89 ERA and a 1.419 WHIP over his 19 games.
