After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate (2022)

Reynolds put up 142 hits and a .352 on-base percentage while slugging .461.

Among the qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 59th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 32nd and he was 36th in slugging.

In 62.1% of his 145 games last season, Reynolds picked up a hit. He also had 42 multi-hit games in 2022.

He homered in 16.6% of his games last year (24 of 145), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Reynolds picked up an RBI in 38 of 145 games last season (26.2%), including 14 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.7%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.

He came around to score 53 times in 145 games (36.6%) last season, including 17 occasions when he scored more than once (11.7%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 71 GP 74 .252 AVG .271 .352 OBP .351 .416 SLG .504 22 XBH 28 10 HR 17 26 RBI 36 63/35 K/BB 78/27 4 SB 3 Home Away 71 GP 74 43 (60.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (63.5%) 20 (28.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 22 (29.7%) 25 (35.2%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (37.8%) 9 (12.7%) Games w/1+ HR 15 (20.3%) 19 (26.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (25.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)