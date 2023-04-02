On Sunday, Carlos Santana (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Reds.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Carlos Santana At The Plate (2022)

Santana hit .202 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 73 walks.

Santana got a hit 65 times last season in 136 games (47.8%), including 21 multi-hit games (15.4%).

He hit a home run in 16 games a year ago (out of 136 opportunities, 11.8%), leaving the ballpark in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Santana drove in a run in 32 games last season out of 136 (23.5%), including multiple RBIs in 13.2% of those games (18 times) and three or more RBIs on nine occasions..

He came around to score in 31.6% of his games last season (43 of 136), with more than one run on nine occasions (6.6%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 69 GP 58 .201 AVG .203 .308 OBP .331 .380 SLG .371 21 XBH 16 10 HR 9 32 RBI 28 52/34 K/BB 36/39 0 SB 0 Home Away 72 GP 64 34 (47.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (48.4%) 11 (15.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (15.6%) 24 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (29.7%) 8 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (12.5%) 20 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (18.8%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)