The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-30) are welcoming in the Indiana Pacers (34-44) for a contest between Central Division rivals at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 2, 2023. It's the fourth matchup between the clubs this year.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Pacers matchup in this article.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSIN

BSOH and BSIN Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have a +414 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.3 points per game. They're putting up 112.3 points per game to rank 24th in the league and are giving up 107 per outing to rank first in the NBA.

The Pacers are being outscored by three points per game, with a -240 scoring differential overall. They put up 116 points per game (11th in NBA), and allow 119 per contest (29th in league).

The teams combine to score 228.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams average 226 points per game combined, five fewer than this matchup's total.

Cleveland has compiled a 41-35-2 ATS record so far this year.

Indiana has put together a 40-36-2 record against the spread this year.

Cavaliers and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +4500 +1500 - Pacers +100000 +90000 -

